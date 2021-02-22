At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Shares Down 5.8%

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)’s stock price traded down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $25.66. 2,460,156 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,267,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.
HOME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.72.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
In other At Home Group news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $2,572,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $325,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,971.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,642 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in At Home Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in At Home Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)
At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.
