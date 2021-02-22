At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Shares Down 5.8%

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)’s stock price traded down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $25.66. 2,460,156 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,267,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

HOME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $2,572,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $325,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,971.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,642 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in At Home Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in At Home Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

