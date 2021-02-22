Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 635,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 267,355 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Athene worth $27,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Athene by 143.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.61. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

