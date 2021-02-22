Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Shares Up 6.9%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $4.96. 161,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,847,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $101.25 million, a PE ratio of 99.20 and a beta of 0.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Atlantic American as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

