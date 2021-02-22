Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Down 6.7%

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $241.01 and last traded at $241.01. Approximately 1,424,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,354,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.76.

The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.15, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.41.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

