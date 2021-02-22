Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.04.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.64.

NYSE ATO opened at $93.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $119.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

