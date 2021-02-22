Atomic Wallet Coin Price Hits $1.91 on Top Exchanges (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00003506 BTC on popular exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $20.26 million and approximately $91,018.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 60.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.62 or 0.00493016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00067693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00057304 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.53 or 0.00751636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00039727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00024144 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

