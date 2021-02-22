Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS:ATVDY opened at $4.17 on Monday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

