ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Sells C$763,567.88 in Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.09, for a total value of C$763,567.88.

Stewart Mccuaig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Stewart Mccuaig sold 21,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total value of C$563,841.60.

ATA traded down C$0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting C$29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 50.66. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.27 and a twelve month high of C$29.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

