AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,328,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,120 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $66,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 476,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 59,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 14.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.37. 962,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,950,621. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

