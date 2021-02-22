Augur (REP) Reaches Market Cap of $331.53 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Augur has a market cap of $331.53 million and $38.25 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Augur has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $30.14 or 0.00056338 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00056205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.04 or 0.00738438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00040471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00058912 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00019276 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00038284 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur (CRYPTO:REP) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

