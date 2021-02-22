Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.35

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 28486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The company has a market cap of $818.75 million, a P/E ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

In other news, major shareholder Augusta Investments Inc. acquired 6,500,000 shares of Augusta Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $1,495,000.00. 13.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Augusta Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interest in Bullfrog Gold project. The company was founded by Andrea Schlectman on July 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

