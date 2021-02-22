Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Trading Down 19.9%

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) was down 19.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 25,022,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 13,251,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPW. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ault Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ault Global in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Ault Global in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ault Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Ault Global in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

