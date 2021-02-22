Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.74.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$6.90 to C$4.93 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

TSE ACB opened at C$15.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.30. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.93 and a twelve month high of C$28.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a PE ratio of -0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

