Auroracoin (AUR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $173.00

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $173.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Auroracoin has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,283.87 or 1.00150781 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00041212 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00136492 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

