Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,549 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $300.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.71.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

