Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Autohome were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Autohome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Autohome by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATHM shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

Autohome stock opened at $136.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.95. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $8.42. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.91 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.78%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

