Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading Down 6%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $128.07 and last traded at $128.14. 793,983 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 737,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATHM. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.66.

Get Autohome alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Autohome’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 32,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Autohome by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 372,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,119,000 after purchasing an additional 281,910 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Autohome by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.