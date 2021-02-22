Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $33,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 360 Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,107,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,210,000 after purchasing an additional 103,420 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 748.1% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.27. 17,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.16. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

