Autonio (NIOX) Achieves Market Cap of $8.29 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $505,596.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.17 or 0.00479021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00068360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00085100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00057056 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.97 or 0.00482440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00071268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00026475 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

