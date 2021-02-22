AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $77.39 Per Share

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for AutoZone in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will post earnings of $77.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $76.82. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2022 earnings at $88.07 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,205.73 on Monday. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,297.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,206.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,181.44.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.30 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in AutoZone by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,712,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.