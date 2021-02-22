AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of AutoZone worth $39,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $33,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,712,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,205.73 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,297.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,206.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,181.44.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.30 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

