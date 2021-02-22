Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) (LON:AVCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $224.88

Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) (LON:AVCT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 224.88 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 198 ($2.59), with a volume of 12116347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183 ($2.39).

The company has a market cap of £500.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38. The company has a current ratio of 19.28, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 140.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 146.70.

About Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.