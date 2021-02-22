Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last Week

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $29.82 or 0.00057385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $318.92 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.35 or 0.00479777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00068501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00086838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $256.27 or 0.00493086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00071691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026662 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00172007 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Avalanche Coin Trading

Avalanche can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.