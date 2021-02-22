Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $165.13 and last traded at $166.60. 626,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 738,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.66.

Specifically, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.54, for a total transaction of $2,528,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 739,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,588,644.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 739,223 shares in the company, valued at $122,711,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,361 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,106 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.78.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Avalara by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

