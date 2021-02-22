Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,000. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $101.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.93. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $102.91.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

