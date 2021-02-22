Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 102,109 Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 102,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,000. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 8.2% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $124.84 on Monday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $125.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.02.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

