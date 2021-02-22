Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 41,234 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 311,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,851,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,826,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $62.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $62.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

