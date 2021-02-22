Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Invests $1.11 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $152.19 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $153.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.21 and its 200-day moving average is $120.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

