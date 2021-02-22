Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Makes New $21.55 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 456,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,545,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 14.5% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $50.10.

