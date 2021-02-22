Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $32.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

