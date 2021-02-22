Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 49,969 Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 8.5% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,315,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $264.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.35 and its 200-day moving average is $240.50. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

