Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Trading Up 7.2%

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)’s share price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $70.13. Approximately 465,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 233,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVNW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $390.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.75. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Aviat Networks news, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $217,437.12. Also, Director James C. Stoffel sold 3,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $109,218.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,626. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $2,028,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.