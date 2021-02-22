Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.20

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 24995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDMO. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.60 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

