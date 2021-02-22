Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.85. 2,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Avidbank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

