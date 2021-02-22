Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Shares Up 16.1%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)’s share price shot up 16.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.59. 7,771,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 7,086,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

ASM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $142.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

