Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $42.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Avis Budget Group traded as high as $50.85 and last traded at $50.77, with a volume of 14262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 60,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,369,561.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 118,358 shares of company stock worth $4,600,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 293.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.