Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $28.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 127,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

