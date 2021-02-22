Axe Price Hits $0.0772 on Top Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Axe has a total market cap of $405,970.41 and approximately $79,809.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.03 or 0.00780073 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 52.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000045 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.