Axie Infinity Achieves Market Cap of $62.22 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $62.22 million and $32.75 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00002864 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00055980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.00 or 0.00700922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00038350 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00027229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00060851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Axie Infinity Token Trading

Axie Infinity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

