Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.33

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.33 and last traded at $46.24, with a volume of 3302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,227.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.