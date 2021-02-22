Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $72.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 2.59.

Several brokerages have commented on AXSM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.82.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

