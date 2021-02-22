AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Price Down 6.1%

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.43. 1,055,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 533,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial boosted their price target on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $595.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.84 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AXT by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

