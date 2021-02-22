Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ) Director Paul Stuart Reynolds Sells 150,000 Shares

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ) Director Paul Stuart Reynolds sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,375 shares in the company, valued at C$17,500.

Shares of Azincourt Energy stock traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,884,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. Azincourt Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.52 million and a P/E ratio of -7.22.

About Azincourt Energy

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

