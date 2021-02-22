Aziyo Biologics (AZYO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Aziyo Biologics to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($13.42). The company had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 million. On average, analysts expect Aziyo Biologics to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ AZYO opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.13. Aziyo Biologics has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $18.20.
About Aziyo Biologics
Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.
Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.