Aziyo Biologics (AZYO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Aziyo Biologics to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($13.42). The company had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 million. On average, analysts expect Aziyo Biologics to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AZYO opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.13. Aziyo Biologics has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZYO shares. Cowen started coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist assumed coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

