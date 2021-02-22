Azuki (AZUKI) Price Tops $0.42

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Azuki token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000789 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $120,839.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded 44.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.74 or 0.00480083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00067177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00087176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00058289 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.31 or 0.00503589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00072325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00027109 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 8,258,248 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,175,150 tokens. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

Buying and Selling Azuki

Azuki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.