Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Down 5.8%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.79. Approximately 2,078,626 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,315,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZUL shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.62.
Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.
