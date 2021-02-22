Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Down 5.8%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.79. Approximately 2,078,626 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,315,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZUL shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Azul by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Azul by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Azul by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Azul by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Azul by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

