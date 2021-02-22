AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.82

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.82 and last traded at $51.82, with a volume of 1221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.49 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $102,825.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at $454,848.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $171,973.67. Insiders sold 8,060 shares of company stock valued at $405,503 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

