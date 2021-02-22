B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $46.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.05%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

