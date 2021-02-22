B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.97

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.97 and last traded at $57.91, with a volume of 497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 100,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,594,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 133,645 shares of company stock worth $5,882,290. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 558.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 512.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.