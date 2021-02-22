B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,187,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 182,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of B2Gold worth $23,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in B2Gold by 13.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,386,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000,000 after buying an additional 14,549,116 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 49.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,211,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,494,000 after buying an additional 5,669,037 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 8.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,742,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,992,000 after buying an additional 1,102,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in B2Gold by 19.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,258,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,261,000 after buying an additional 1,166,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in B2Gold by 41.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,136,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after buying an additional 2,098,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.